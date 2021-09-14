iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 35,785 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $989,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,671.16.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $973.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

