ITM Power (LON:ITM) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 19th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 535 ($6.99).

ITM Power stock traded down GBX 24.88 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 388.92 ($5.08). 6,238,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,265. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 432.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

