ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. ITT reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.21. 12,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,690. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.