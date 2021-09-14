ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITVPY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 16,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,203. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.