Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of IVAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,149. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.
About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition
Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
