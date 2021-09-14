JD Sports Fashion’s (JDSPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JDSPY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Hold.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

