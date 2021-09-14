Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.
CURV opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. Torrid has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $33.19.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
