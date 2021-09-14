Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

CURV opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. Torrid has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

