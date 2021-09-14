Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The firm has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

