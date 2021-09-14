JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of PYPD stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 434,019 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
