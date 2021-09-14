JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 434,019 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

