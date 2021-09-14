Joel F. Dube Sells 996 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $741.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $4,175,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $3,485,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.