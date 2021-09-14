Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

