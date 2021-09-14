Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

