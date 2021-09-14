Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after buying an additional 232,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,781.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

