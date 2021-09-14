Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in SpartanNash by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $755.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

