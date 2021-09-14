Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.53 Million in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 58,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

