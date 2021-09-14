Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $824,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BMRN opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.