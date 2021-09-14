Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,322 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,138. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

