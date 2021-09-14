Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,629 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

NYSE ESS opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

