Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,504 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.