Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 176,450 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.