Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $4,133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,224. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

