KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

