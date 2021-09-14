Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $178.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

