Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

