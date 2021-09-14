KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

