Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.