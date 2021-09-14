Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.91

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.91 and last traded at $142.20, with a volume of 1294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

