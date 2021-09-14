Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,713,337 shares of company stock worth $123,268,014 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.