Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

LRMR opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.