Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.43.

Lear stock opened at $157.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

