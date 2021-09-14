Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,870 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 3.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $312,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 441,545 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,899. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

