Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 9.6% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00005679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $335,695.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00386625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.