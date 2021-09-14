LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Raised to $3.10

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $2.80 to $3.10 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

LPTH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

