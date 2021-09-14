Lightstreams Market Cap Achieves $915,412.03 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $915,412.03 and $373.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00150306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00740672 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

