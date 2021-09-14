LikeCoin (LIKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,558.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $52,558.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00143023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00818624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043778 BTC.

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,055,195,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,867,016 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

