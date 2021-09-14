Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $273.86 million, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769 in the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

