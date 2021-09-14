Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.