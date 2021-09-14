Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

