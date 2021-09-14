Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $266.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

