Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $289.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.79 and a 200 day moving average of $281.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.38 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

