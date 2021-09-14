Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

