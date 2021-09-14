Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 281 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

EL opened at $332.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.94 and a 200 day moving average of $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

