Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $5.15 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and approximately $933,802.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00080431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00170378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.39 or 0.99980518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.21 or 0.07212158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.00894621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,048,134 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

