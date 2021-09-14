Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

