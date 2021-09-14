Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$88.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.99. The firm has a market cap of C$30.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$92.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.