Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $346.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $399.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

