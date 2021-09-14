Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fastly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Fastly by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fastly by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.