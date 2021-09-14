Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 92.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,249 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

NYSE ITT opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 122.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

