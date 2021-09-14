Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.