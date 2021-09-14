Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

